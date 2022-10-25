GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

VIDEO: Former Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah commits howler in Ethiopia

Published on: 25 October 2022
VIDEO: Former Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah commits howler in Ethiopia
Kwame Baah in the yellow kit

Kwame Baah was left wanting the ground to swallow him up following his howler in an Ethiopian Premier League game on Monday.

The former Kotoko goalkeeper rushed from his goal and should have collected the ball, but instead fluffed it. Henok Ayele took advantage of the situation to put Ethio Electric ahead of Adama City.

Baah's side, however, fought back and took the lead before the home scored again for the game to end in a stalemate.

 

Baah joined Adama City in September and has become their first-choice goalkeeper, appearing in four consecutive games this month.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more