VIDEO: Former PLB Boss Abra-Appiah enstooled Kwahu Mpraeso Krontihene

Immediate-past Chairman of the Premier League Board Welbeck Abra-Appiah has been enstooled the Krotihene of Kwahu Mpraeso with the stool name Nana Abra-Appiah.

He served as the Chairman of the Premier League Board for ten years before retiring for incumbent AshFord Tetteh Oku took over.

Nana Abra-Appiah has not only been a football administrator but also a successful banker.

He is also a member of the Management Committee of the Black Stars.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

