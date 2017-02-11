VIDEO: Former PLB Boss Abra-Appiah enstooled Kwahu Mpraeso Krontihene
Immediate-past Chairman of the Premier League Board Welbeck Abra-Appiah has been enstooled the Krotihene of Kwahu Mpraeso with the stool name Nana Abra-Appiah.
He served as the Chairman of the Premier League Board for ten years before retiring for incumbent AshFord Tetteh Oku took over.
Nana Abra-Appiah has not only been a football administrator but also a successful banker.
He is also a member of the Management Committee of the Black Stars.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter