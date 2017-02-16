Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Frank Nuttal holds first training session as Hearts of Oak coach

Published on: 16 February 2017
Frank Nutall

Scotman Frank Nuttal took charge of his first Hearts of Oak training session ahead of Sunday's league clash against Medeama. 

Nuttal supervised the session at the Ajax Park, Legon on Thursday morning.

This is a huge technical team boost for the Phobians for Sunday's home match against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

