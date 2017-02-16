VIDEO: Frank Nuttal holds first training session as Hearts of Oak coach

Scotman Frank Nuttal took charge of his first Hearts of Oak training session ahead of Sunday's league clash against Medeama.

Nuttal supervised the session at the Ajax Park, Legon on Thursday morning.

This is a huge technical team boost for the Phobians for Sunday's home match against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Good morning. #TeamHearts returned to training this morning after a day off yesterday. Frank Nuttal is taking charge of the training #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/EbjclC2CVI — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) February 16, 2017

