Video: Fresh evidence shows gold-digger wife framed jailed Ghanaian footballer in Sweden

New evidence has emerged showing that Swedish wife of convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu, might have accused him of raping her in marriage because she wanted him convicted to gain some money.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian was charged with assault and rape of his ex-wife two years ago and was convicted on Friday.

Bonsu and his lawyers can appeal the decision and will have the tape as fresh evidence to show that he was convicted on wrong grounds.

Swedish woman Maria Magnusson accused him of beating her in the face, pushed her to the wall and had sexual intercourse against her will.

Bonsu was sentenced to two years in prison by the Gavle District Court and has to pay $28,000 to Maria for the alleged rape and physical assault.

In addition he will be deported from the Scandinavian country after his jail term.

His contract with the Swedish side Gefle was cancelled immediately the ruling was made by the court in the Scandinavian country.

The video clip has surfaced on social media on which the Swedish wife of convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu can be heard saying she only married him for his money.

The player himself, on the other hand, denied the allegations and claimed that ex-wife "could not handle" that he wanted a divorce.

The secretly recorded video was first shared on Instagram by former Ghana international, Yussif Chibsah and offers an insight into the stormy relationship between the convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu and his ex-wife.

Bonsu was handed a two-year jail term on Friday after he was convicted for marital rape by the Gavle District Court.

His contract was terminated immediately by his club Gefle IF after the verdict was announced and he will also not be allowed to return to Sweden over the next ten years unless he is pardoned or successful in an appeal.

The video clip does not show the faces of the couple but the voice said to be that of Bonsu's wife, Maria is heard admitting that she only married the 22-year-old for his money.

Bonsu's wife also admits that like all Swedish women she only like blacks for their money.

She also admits that she made a mistake by marrying the former Hearts of Lions player because he does not have any money.

Chibsah who spent over 10 years playing in Scandinavia for clubs including Gefle IF also appealed to the Swedish government to conduct thorough investigations into cases of assault and rape because some women take advantage of young African players.

The former Kotoko midfielder also prayed that Bonsu will have his conviction overturned when his case heads to the Swedish Appeals Court.

Bonsu came to Gefle IF 2015 from Mjallby has played a total of 40 games for the Superettan club.

Listen to the video of the conversation Bonsu had with his wife below

