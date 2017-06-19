VIDEO: GFA will not be disappointed if Mexico use team B to play Black Stars friendly – Sannie Daara explains

The Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara has said the federation will not be disappointed if Mexico parade a less stronger side for the friendly against the Black Stars later this month.

There have been growing concerns as to the side Mexico will parade to play the Black Stars on June 28 with the main Mexican side currently competing at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

Many had suggested that the GFA should cancel the game since it isn’t clear which side The Tricolors will be parading.

But Sannie Daara says Ghana will gain a lot of experience from the game despite Mexico not likely to use their first side for the game.

VIDEO:

@ghanafaofficial not bothered @NewMexicoFB will use their second side in friendly with Black Stars on June 28 pic.twitter.com/qV5u9iJh6e — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) June 19, 2017

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)