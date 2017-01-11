Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan and coach Avram Grant speak after pre-AFCON friendly win

Published on: 11 January 2017
Black Stars

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan and coach Avram Grant shared their thoughts about the team's pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly win over Uzbek side Bunyodkor. 

Gyan, who is on loan at UAE side Al Ahli, came off the bench to score in the 2-0 victory.

He spoke about the positives of the win and how that can be a spring board for a successful tournament

Grant eulogized Gyan who his contributions after helping the Black Stars to break down a stubborn opponent.

Asamoah Gyan latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations