VIDEO: Ghana coach Avram Grant bullish about 2017 AFCON success

Ghana coach Avram Grant says he is positive about his Africa Cup of Nations winning chances and has never harboured the thoughts of failing.

The Israeli trainer has been without a win in four matches and that has made them outsiders for the title.

The Black Stars are in a tough Group comprising Uganda, Egypt and Mali in Port Gentil and must punch above their weight to

''Before a match I need to think about anything that could happen but before tournament, I’m thinking about failure. I think only about the positives, how we will do everything to win the game and prepare for any situation that could happen on the pitch and off the pitch,'' Grant said at a press conference.

''We are preparing for this so we will not think about failure.''

Grant named a provisional 26-man squad on Monday with majority of the players who featured at the last tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

