VIDEO: Ghana coach Avram Grant defends AFCON squad selection

Avram Grant has defended his preliminary 26-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Israeli named four untested players Ebenezer Ofori, Raphael Dwamena, Joseph Attamah and Bernard Tekpetey in his squad alongside all of his senior players who played at the last tournament.

Grant touts he has an elastic team with some many utility players who can aid his course.

''In this squad there’s some players that can play in many positions. Frank (Acheampong) is one of them. In his club he plays most of time as left back and also as a winger,'' Grant told the press.

''He’s not the only because we have most of the players who can play in more than one position which is good for me and good for the team.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)