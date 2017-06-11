Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah justifies Asamoah Gyan's customized armband in Ethiopia drubbing

Published on: 11 June 2017
Asamoah Gyan with customized armband

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says there was nothing wrong with captain Asamoah Gyan wearing a customized armband in the 5-0 win over Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Gyan scored on a special afternoon to celebrate a bicentenary of goals for the Black Stars.

But when he was substituted mid-way through the first half, deputy skipper Andre Ayew had to collect another from the bench.

It became a major talking point after the final whistle with many ripping into the UAE-based player.

''What happened that captain armband had been customized with Gyan's picture on it so we are all aware of it. In case he's being changed, we cannot give it Dede,'' Appiah said at the post-match conference.

 

Kwesi Appiah latest videos

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Tanko says:
    June 11, 2017 11:21 pm
    It now make sense to some of us..... until this explanation, almost everybody was in the dark! I see nothing wrong with the customized captain's band upon the explanation
  • Tanko says:
    June 11, 2017 11:21 pm
    It now make sense to some of us..... until this explanation, almost everybody was in the dark! I see nothing wrong with the customized captain's band upon the explanation
  • POW@ MINISTER 4 ZONGO AFFAIRS says:
    June 12, 2017 01:33 am
    I see no wrong and there's absolutely no problem with a customized captain's armband. Winning is more important to me than that and I think you guys did it. Kudos to you all

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations