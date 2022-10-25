VIDEO: Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo happy for first Celta Vigo goal

An excited Joseph Aidoo addressed Celta Vigo fans in Spanish as he reacted to his first goal for the club.

The Ghana defender saved Celta Vigo from defeat against Getafe in LaLiga as the Galicia club avoided a third straight defeat in the competition.

"Thank you fans I am very happy for the first goal. We are stronger together!" Aidoo said this in Spanish.

Ünal's thunderbolt from nearly 30 yards that flew into the left corner gave Getafe the lead on the stroke of halftime.

But Celta Vigo scored a crucial equaliser just as all seemed lost. Aidoo powerfully headed home Iago Aspas' brilliant cross, leaving Getafe without a win in five La Liga matches and just a point above the drop zone.

It was the defender's first goal for Celta Vigo since joining the club in 2019 from Genk in Belgium.

Aidoo is optimistic about making Ghana's final World Cup squad after being invited for last month's pre-tournament friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.