VIDEO: Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi warns Black Starlets against complacency

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged the high-flying U17 team to guard against complacency at the 2017 Africa Junior Championship.

The Black Starlets have been phenomenal at the tournament in Gabon as they became the first side to book a 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup ticket with two straight wins.

Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side are yet to conceded a goal and have scored nine.

Ahead of their final Group match against Guinea on Saturday, Nyantakyi visited their training ground.

''At this moment don’t [players] be swollen headed, this is the just beginning to stardom,'' Nyantakyi, who is CAF 1st vice president, said.

''We were the first team in the tournament to qualify to the World Cup. The World Cup is the biggest stage.''

Watch video of Kwesi Nyantakyi talking to the Ghana U17 players in Gabon:

Gabon 🇬🇦 2017 CAF AFCON U17 GFA President Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi pay a very important visit to the twinkle twinkle ✨ black Starlets of Ghana 🇬🇭 ahead of their game against Guinea 🇬🇳 tomorrow A post shared by Hay Yartey (@hayyartey) on May 19, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)