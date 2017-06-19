VIDEO: Ghana FA Spokesperson Sannie Daara explains reasons for Ayew brothers’, 3 others were absent at training on Monday

The Black Stars of Ghana resumed training on Monday in preparations for the double-header friendly with Mexico and US without the Ayew brothers.

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew were absent from the side’s first training after their 5-0 mauling of Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier.

Not only the Ayew brothers missed training but Columbus Crew duo Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful, as well as Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah all missed Monday’s training.

And the spokesperson of the Ghana FA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has explained why the four players missed training.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)