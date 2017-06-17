Video: Ghana footballer Asamoah Gyan performs Buju Banton in music concert

“I've been blessed I've been touched

I love Jah so much

They keep fighting me I'm not giving up

May the realms of Zion fill my spiritual cup

Wisdom overstanding can never be too much

Give I protection, day and night

From even the pestilence

that walk in the day light”

That is the second verse of ‘Destiny’, a song by Jamaican dancehall, raga, reggae musician, Buju Banton released two decades ago and was ably performed by Asamoah Gyan, captain of Ghana’s senior national team, Black Stars, last Friday.

The 31-year-old striker who in the past recorded songs with Castro performed to a huge audience at The Gold Coast Restaurant & Cocktail Bar in Accra to celebrate his 50th international goal for Ghana, a feat he achieved when the Black Stars thumped Ethiopia 5-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Backed by his ASA Band, Ghana’s all-time top scorer delivered a good performance, causing the gathering to sing along.

Gyan made his debut on November 19, 2003, aged 17 years and 11 months, scoring against Somalia in the 90th minute.

