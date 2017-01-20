Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Video: Ghana footballers at 2017 AFCON release hilarious short movie on celebrity rejected at the nightclub entrance by bouncer

Published on: 20 January 2017
Black Stars players at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Black Stars players at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations have released a hilarious video mocking celebrities who are bounced at night clubs. 

With no malice intended, the players use that to release tension ahead of crunch matches at the tournament in Gabon.

In the sketch, two players acted as bouncers and allowed Black Stars players to enter but a 'celebrity' was denied entry.

