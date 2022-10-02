VIDEO: Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu scores in Qarabag 3-1 win against Neftci Baku 

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu was on the scoresheet as Qarabag defeated Neftci Baku 3-1 in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Saturday.

Neftci Baku took the lead through Eddy Israfilov in the 24th minute from a corner kick.

Israfilov rised above his marker to head the ball into the net.

Kady equalised for Qarabag in the 54th minute in the second half with with a long range effort.

The Brazilian hit a long drive from 25 yards to beat the goalkeeper.

Abdellah Zoubir increased the led for Qarabag in the 68th minute with his goal as he chipped the ball past the goalkeeper.

Kwabena Owusu scored with a beautiful finish to secure the win for Qarabag as they came from behind to win the game.

The Ghana international has scored two goals in six appearances in the league this season.

Watch the goal below: