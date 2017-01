Goalkeeper Razak Brimah has been impressive so far at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

His heroics on Saturday helped the Black Stars to chalk a 1-0 win against Mali and qualified to the quarter-final of the competitive.

The Cordoba man pulled two quality saves to deny the Eagles from scoring in Port Gentil.

Brimah is yet to concede in two matches.

watch Razak Brimah's exploits in the 1-0 win over Mali:

