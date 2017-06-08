Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah’s time with Cordoba

Published on: 08 June 2017
Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is currently going through one of the testing times in his career.

The Ghanaian has been dumped by new Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah cruelly and will now be fighing for his future at Cordoba.

His stocks have fallen in the last six months having been the first choice for his nation and club in the last two years.

But the latest video of some of his impressive saves should get him a club when the transfer window opens later this month.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video:

  • Nasnas says:
    June 08, 2017 09:39 am
    OK u r now advertising for ur client right? then sorry these guy is gone forever ,he doesn't have future in our team again, fire burn u

