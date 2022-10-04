VIDEO: Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori commits huge blunder in Orlando Pirates defeat

Orlando Pirates suffered a shocking 2-0 Premier Soccer League loss to Sekhukhune United, and Richard Ofori was at fault for the second goal they gave up.

The Ghana goalkeeper received a back pass and instead of clearing it, he decided to dribble.

Vusimuzi Mncube managed to take the ball of Ofori before firing it into an empty net.

The Black Stars deputy captain was devastated when the ball went in, with the defeat leaving Pirates in third place and five points behind the leaders.

Sekhukhune beat Pirates for the first time ever! Richard Ofori won't want to see this moment again which allowed Mncube to seal the 2-0 win 🫣 pic.twitter.com/eTv1if1zSq — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 4, 2022

In the same game, Ofori made a spectacular save.

The 28-year-old recently made his first Black Stars in over a year in the pre-World Cup friendly against Nicaragua.

He is expected to make Black Stars squad for the tournament in Qatar, where Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.