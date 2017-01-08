VIDEO: Ghana group opponents Egypt secure rare win over Tunisia in pre-AFCON friendly
Ghana group opponents Egypt recorded a rare victory over North African rivals Tunisia, winning 1-0 in their pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly on Sunday.
Tunisia conceded defeat in a warm-up game played Sunday evening in Cairo for the Africa Cup of Nations Gabon-2017.
Marwan Mohsen scored the late goal that helped the Pharaohs in the final warm-up match ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
Egypt are in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations along with Ghana, Uganda and Mali
Tunisia are drawn in Group B in AFCON 2017 (JANUARY 14- February 5), alongside Senegal, Algeria and Zimbabwe.
They will play Senegal first on January 15 in Franceville.
Watch video of the goal below