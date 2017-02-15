Video: Ghana international Gideon Baah steps up recovery ahead of new MLS season

Ghana international Gideon Baah has taken his recovery to the next level and is seen in the latest video running on the treadmill as he looks to return to the pitch.

Ghana international Gideon Baah is racing to be fit for the new MLS season after scans revealed defender is healing very fast.

Baah suffered the setback during New York Red Bulls 0-0 stalemate with Portland Timbers last July and was initially scheduled to be out for six months.

The former Asante Kotoko man was in Ghana for holidays recently but has returned to the United States where he will complete his treatment and return to the pitch.

Below is the video of Gideon Baah training:

My mates in Arizona for holidays😂😂😂😂@NewYorkRedBulls but I am putting in the shift🔥🔥🔥..#stillrunningpic.twitter.com/yLRMs112eq — gideon baah (@gbaah3) January 25, 2017

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)