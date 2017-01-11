VIDEO: Ghana need self belief and luck to win 2017 AFCON- Herve Renard

Morocco head coach and former Ghana assistant trainer Hervé Renard believes 'bits of self-belief and luck' can help the Black Stars win the 2017 AFCON title.

The West African giants are seeking to end their 35-year AFCON trophy drought with former Chelsea and West Ham United manager Avram Grant tasked to deliver the ultimate.

Ghana have reached medal zone of the competition for each edition since 2008 but have failed to clinch the ultimate, losing twice in the grand finale (2010 and 2015).

However experienced tactician Renard who has won the title twice with Zambia and the Ivory Coast believes the Black Stars can win the title with some bits of self-belief and luck.

