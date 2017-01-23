VIDEO: Ghana players in emotional AFCON send off for injured Baba Rahman

Ghana players were emotional as their team mate and Chelsea star Baba Rahman left the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations because of injury.

Rahman suffered a knee injury in Tuesday's opening 1-0 win over Uganda and was substituted after 32 minutes.

The severity of the injury meant he would play no role in the tournament.

The left back has been recalled by his parent club Chelsea to undergo further examination on the injury.

Rahman is on a season-long loan at German side Schalke 04 where he has been a regular.

