VIDEO: Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso features in Alaves Christmas song

Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso and joined his Alaves teammates in featuring in a Christmas video.

Wakaso has been integral part of the Alaves team who are battling to avoid the drop in the Spanish La Liga.

Though a Muslim, the hard-tackling midfielder is seen in the video sharing in the joy of the yuletide with his teammates.

The former youth player of Ghanaian side Ashanti Gold SC was at the center of events marking the club's Christmas celebrations.

Below is a video of Wakaso and his mates with a Christmas message to supporters of the club:

