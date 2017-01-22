VIDEO: Ghana star Thomas Party eyes revenge against Egypt in final Group D clash
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says Wednesday's final Group D match against Egypt is an important clash and has tipped the Black Stars to win.
The Atletico Madrid ace has one of the key men for the Black Stars in their goodish campaign so far.
He was named man of the match in Saturday's 1-0 win Mali and the 23-year-old is looking ahead to their final Group match against the Pharaohs.
The interview of T. Partey (@Thomaspartey22), Total Man of the Match of Ghana - Mali! Cc @ghanafaofficial#CAN2017 #GHAMLI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/evY1CPDvqM
— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 22, 2017
Egypt beat Ghana 2-0 two months ago in Alexandria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.