VIDEO: Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo speaks ahead of Brazil clash

Published on: 22 September 2022
Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo sounded upbeat as he spoke about Black Stars' upcoming international friendly match against Brazil.

Ghana will face the South American team in a pre-World Cup friendly in Le Havre, France

The Samba Boys enter the game unbeaten in 13 games, having scored 30 goals in that time.

They have also assembled a strong squad, which includes Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Real Madrid duo Vinicuis Jr. and Rodrygo.

 

The Brazil friendly is one of two matches for Ghana with the second set to be played on September 27 against Nicaragua.

Ayew is on track to equal Asamoah Gyan's record as Ghana's most capped player. Ayew is two games behind the legendary striker.

