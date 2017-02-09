Video: Ghana winger Jordan Ayew talks about his move to Swansea City
Watch Ghana winger Jordan Ayew talking about his move to English Premier League side Swansea City after his from Aston Villa.
Ayew was a transfer deadline day signing from the Championship club Aston Villa while he was at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
He may make a first appearance for his new club in Sunday’s Premier League fixture with defending champions Leicester City at the Liberty.
Jordan talks about the move to the Wales-based club.