Ghana U20 striker Jonathan Osabutey has undergo medical at Werder Bremen; paving way for his move to the German Bundesliga side.

According to a Ghanasportsonline report, the 19-year-old will put pen to paper to a four-year deal.

Osabutey part of the Black Satellites team which failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship last year.

Watch Jonathan Osabutey's striking exploits in the highlight below: