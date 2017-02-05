Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Video: Ghanaian duo Abdul Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso meet Lorient coach for the first time

Published on: 05 February 2017
Ghanaian duo Abdul Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso

Ghana international Abdul Majeed Waris played an influential role in getting Alhassan Wakaso to French side Lorient and did not stop there,he was on hand to ensure his fellow Ghanaian and Tamale brother settled at the club.

Watch the video below:

 

Abdul Majeed Waris latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations