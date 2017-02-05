Video: Ghanaian duo Abdul Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso meet Lorient coach for the first time
Ghana international Abdul Majeed Waris played an influential role in getting Alhassan Wakaso to French side Lorient and did not stop there,he was on hand to ensure his fellow Ghanaian and Tamale brother settled at the club.
Watch the video below:
📽 Quand les 2 amis d'enfance @warisgh10 et @WakasoAlhassan se retrouvent par hasard ds le même club au @FCLorient ➡️ https://t.co/Jq70Nm7226 pic.twitter.com/lDBDcZ8cii
— Margot Dumont (@Margot_Dumont) January 23, 2017