VIDEO: Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng explains Exeter City transfer deadline day move

Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng joined English League one side Exeter City from Premiership side Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day.

The 21-year-old made three first-team appearances for Palace, having joined the club's youth system at the age of eight.

Boateng was sent out on loan to Crawley Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town during his time at the club.

Boateng speaks about his decision to move from the Premier League to League two.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/OfficialECFC/status/903289837305962498

