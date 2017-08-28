VIDEO: Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Oppong reacts to fabulous goal in Austria

Watch the video of Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Oppong giving his reaction to the goal he scored in the Austrian second-tier league on to help his side register an emphatic home victory.

The 19-year-old scored a fabulous finish for Balu-Weis in their 4-0 mauling of Floridsdorfer AC.

The talented Ghanaian teenager was substituted five minutes after scoring his goal and has reacted happily to the dramatic goal scored.

Oppong was born to Ghanaian parents in Austria and began his football at Rapid Wien II before later switching to join his current team.

Watch the video of his reaction below.

