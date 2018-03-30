Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Ghanaian striker Abu Danladi rising at Minnesota United FC

Published on: 30 March 2018
Minnesota United rookie forward Abu Danladi dribbles the ball in the Loons' 4-2 win over Real Salt Lake on April 1 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy Minnesota United FC)

Abu Danladi rewarded Minnesota United FC for making him No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by netting eight goals and finishing second in AT&T Rookie of the Year voting.

With a season of experience now behind him, the forward will play a big role in the Loons making the playoffs in 2018.

"The Prospect" presented by AdvoCare is a five-part series that spotlights young MLS players making an impact for their club and helping their teams become champions.

Danladi moved to the States courtesy Right to Dream Academy and excelled playing College soccer.

Watch more on the exploits of rising Ghanaian star in the MLS for Minnesota United FC:

 

