VIDEO: Ghanaian striker Abu Danladi rising at Minnesota United FC

Abu Danladi rewarded Minnesota United FC for making him No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by netting eight goals and finishing second in AT&T Rookie of the Year voting.

With a season of experience now behind him, the forward will play a big role in the Loons making the playoffs in 2018.

"The Prospect" is a five-part series that spotlights young MLS players making an impact for their club and helping their teams become champions.

Danladi moved to the States courtesy Right to Dream Academy and excelled playing College soccer.

