VIDEO: Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah nets brace as Simba SC beat Kipanga FC

Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah scored a brace as Simba SC rounded up their series of friendlies with victory over Kipanga FC in Zanzibar.
The former Bechem United forward netted from two set pieces, first from a free-kick before converting from the spot in the second half.
Kibu Denis netted Simba's other goal as they won 3-0 at the Amani Stadium.
The Tanzanian giants also defeated Malindi SC 1-0 to sign off their preparation in style.
Simba have been drawn against Primerio de Agosto of Angola in CAF Champions League.
— Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) September 28, 2022