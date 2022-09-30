VIDEO: Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah nets brace as Simba SC beat Kipanga FC

Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah scored a brace as Simba SC rounded up their series of friendlies with victory over Kipanga FC in Zanzibar.

The former Bechem United forward netted from two set pieces, first from a free-kick before converting from the spot in the second half.

Kibu Denis netted Simba's other goal as they won 3-0 at the Amani Stadium.

The Tanzanian giants also defeated Malindi SC 1-0 to sign off their preparation in style.

Simba have been drawn against Primerio de Agosto of Angola in CAF Champions League.

Watch video below: