VIDEO: Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq nets stunner in BK Hacken's win over GIF in Sweden

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq scored when BK Hacken thrashed GIF Sundsvall at home in the Swedish Allsvenkan on Saturday afternoon.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 star opened the scoring for Hacken as they cruised to a 4-1 emphatic victory at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

Sadiq scored in the 39th minute of the match to put the hosts ahead with a powerful shot from outside box which beat goalkeeper Oscar Jonsson.

Sundsvall got the leveller just before the break through forward Pontus Engblom.

Hacken restored their advantage nine minutes after restart with a goal from defender Even Hovland.

Danish midfielder Mikkel Rygaard Jensen increased the lead for the home team in the 65th minute before an own goal by Forrest Lasso sealed the victory for Hacken.

Häcken forward Alexander Jeremejeff missed a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Sadiq has been in superb form in the Swedish top-flight this campaign having scored 6 goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances.

Watch video below: