VIDEO: Goalkeeper Joe Hart welcomes 'big player' Afriyie Acquah back at Torino after AFCON

Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart is delighted to see midfielder Afriyie Acquah return to the squad after participating at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Acquah was impressive in the three matches he played for Ghana, who finished fourth, at the tournament in Gabon.

He rejoined the Serie A on Wednesday and could be handed game time against Pescara on Sunday.

And in a shared dressing room video, the England goalkeeper is heard saying: ''The big player is back.''

