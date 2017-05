VIDEO: Godwin Attram's de Visser Academy win Esad Osmanovski Memorial Cup in Holland

Godwin Attram’s Soccer Academy beat English side Fulham 3-2 on penalties to win the 2017 Esad Osmanovski Memorial Cup in Holland.

They drew 1-1 with Heerenveeen in their opening match and then beat Belgian side KAA Gent 1-0.

Attram de Visser Soccer Academy beat Fulham 2-1 in the final Group match before going on to beat West Ham United in the semi-final.

They will be involved in action after five days for the Terberg Toernooi against Club Brugge, Atletico Mineiro from Brazil and Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

It will be played from 26-28 May.

Attram de visser soccer academy winner @EsadToernooi 2017 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/OpNNIxdiNk — Esad Toernooi (@EsadToernooi) May 21, 2017

