Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Video: Great scenes in the Moroccan dressing room after eliminating Ivory Coast from AFCON

Published on: 25 January 2017
Ivory Coast

Morocco players were over the moon celebrating their famous 1-0 win over Cote d'Ivoire at the Africa Cup of Nations. 

The dressing room was 'boiling' after advancing to the last eight of the tournament.

Rachid Alioui scored a beautiful goal from 25 yards which eliminated the defending champions from the tournament.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations