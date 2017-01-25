Video: Great scenes in the Moroccan dressing room after eliminating Ivory Coast from AFCON
Morocco players were over the moon celebrating their famous 1-0 win over Cote d'Ivoire at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The dressing room was 'boiling' after advancing to the last eight of the tournament.
Rachid Alioui scored a beautiful goal from 25 yards which eliminated the defending champions from the tournament.
@MendylHamza et les Lions fêtent ça comme il se doit dans le vestiaire 😂 pic.twitter.com/ewwEzgtydZ
— 212% Oussoud (@212Oussoud1) January 24, 2017