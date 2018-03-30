VIDEO: Harrison Afful claims Columbus Crew revved up for Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS

Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful claims they are prepared to face Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday in the MLS.

Afful has been key for the Blood and Gold who top the Eastern Conference table.

The Ghana international thinks they can repeat the performance which saw them beat DC United 3-1 last week.

''I think we are on the right course and we are doing pretty well. During last week training, we were told we need numbers in the penalty box and then getting more crosses and also getting the goals,'' Afful told the club's website.

''I think we showed that in the game and we got three goals. Preparations has been great and we are doing very well.''

