VIDEO: Hearts of Oak owner Togbe Afede attributes club's success to under-fire duo Odotei, Akambi

Hearts of Oak majority shareholder Togbe Afede has attributed the club's success both on and off the pitch to two of his under-fire protégé Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Brimah Moro in a sensational clapback at critics.

The duo have received widespread flak for the downward spiral of the team following their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club's supporters have accused the duo of masterminding the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu - who won five major titles for the club in 18-months.

They have been under consistent criticism and attack and easily targeted by fans amid a torrid start to the Premier League campaign.

But the club's majority shareholder Togbe Afede has jumped to the defence of his "trusted duo" and insists the success of the team should be attributed to the two gentlemen.

"Sometimes I am amazed by the level of commitment of these people, and trust me the successes of 2021 and 2022 on the pitch, what we are doing at Pobiman, the commercial centre, support liaison office and the new head office building will never have been possible without the support of this two gentlemen." he told the media on Wednesday.

Hearts have flattered to deceive since the start of the season with a purple patchy display which has angered their teeming fans.

While critics pointed fingers at former coach Boadu for the side's downward spiral, there are many who also believe and consistently claim that both Odotei and Akanbi set him up to fail.

Hearts of Oak have had a poor start to the season, resulting in an early exit from the CAF competition, where they had hoped to reach the group stage.

In the suspended the Ghana Premier League, they are in the bottom half following two draws and a defeat in three games.