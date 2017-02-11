Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Hearts of Oak players model in new kits for the season

Published on: 11 February 2017
Hearts of Oak have outdoored their kits for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League which starts on Sunday. 

The kits were produced by Barex in a deal brokered by  brokered by a Ghanaian-based Pacific Football Ghana Limited.

The Phobians, who do not play until Monday against Inter Allies, took time off to launch their kits for the campaign.

Their home (all white) and away (red) will be on display.

