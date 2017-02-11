VIDEO: Hearts of Oak players model in new kits for the season

Hearts of Oak have outdoored their kits for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League which starts on Sunday.

The kits were produced by Barex in a deal brokered by brokered by a Ghanaian-based Pacific Football Ghana Limited.

The Phobians, who do not play until Monday against Inter Allies, took time off to launch their kits for the campaign.

Their home (all white) and away (red) will be on display.

