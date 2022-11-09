VIDEO: Hearts of Oak start training ahead of Karela United clash

Hearts of Oak have begun training in preparation for their Ghana Premier League match against Karela United on Sunday.

Players are seen training under the supervision of Serbian coach Slavko Matic in a 3-minute 24-second video uploaded to YouTube by the club.

After failing to win their first three games, they have bounced back with two consecutive wins in the top flight.

Matic has gotten the boys to play more purposefully, which has resulted in the club climbing from the bottom half to the top half of the table.

They will be looking for their third straight victory against Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium, a victory that could propel them into the top four.