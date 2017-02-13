Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Hearts of Oak video profile players for the season

Published on: 13 February 2017

Ghana's Oldest Sporting club Accra Hearts of Oak has posted a video on Twitter in a bid to allow their followers get to know the details of players registered for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League Season.

The video featured players like Benjamin Mensah, Anthony Nimo, Joshua Otoo, Robert Addo, Malik Akowuah, Daniel Kodie, Alhassan Amin, Agbashie Dotse and Alex Kouami.

 

