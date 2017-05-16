VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Cameroon 0-4 Ghana – U17 AFCON

The Black Starlets of Ghana cruised to a flying start in their campaign to conquer Africa in the ongoing U17 Nations Cup, thrashing Cameroon by 4-0.

A brace each from skipper Eric Ayiah and Ibrahim Sulley gave Ghana the big win over tournament favourites Cameroon.

The young Ghanaians dominated from the blast of the whistle till the end forcing their Cameroonian counterparts to chase their shadows.

Watch highlights of Ghana’s demolishing of the Cameroonian side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)