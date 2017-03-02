VIDEO: HJK Helsinki star Evans Mensah reveals he put in a lot to bag a brace
E. Mensah
HJK Helsinki star Evans Mensah has been speaking about his rich vein of form after scoring a brace in the Finnish Cup on Wednesday night.
Mensah scored the double in two minutes to help them record a 4-0 win over HIFK.
''I had a great game today. I just work hard- This week I have really worked for it. Such games like this, you just need to work hard, just go for it and when you get a chance, you just put the ball in the net,'' Mensah told HJK Helsinki TV.
Watch the full video below: