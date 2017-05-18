VIDEO: How Kwadwo Asamoah and his Juve team mates celebrated their Coppa Italia triumph
K. Asamoah
Kwadwo Asamoah won a third successive Coppa Italia title after his side Juventus defeated Lazio 2-0 on Wednesday.
The Ghana international was an unused substitute as golas from Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci claimed the Cup.
Juve broke the deadlock when Alves hit a volley into the ground from Alex Sandro’s cross that bounced past the goalkeeper into the far top corner.
Below is a video of the Ghanaian leading his mates in celebrating the win.