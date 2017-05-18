Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: How Kwadwo Asamoah and his Juve team mates celebrated their Coppa Italia triumph

Published on: 18 May 2017
Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah won a third successive Coppa Italia title after his side Juventus defeated Lazio 2-0 on Wednesday. 

The Ghana international was an unused substitute as golas from Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci claimed the Cup.

Juve broke the deadlock when Alves hit a volley into the ground from Alex Sandro’s cross that bounced past the goalkeeper into the far top corner.

Below is a video of the Ghanaian leading his mates in celebrating the win.

 

 

Kwadwo Asamoah latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations