VIDEO: I’ll investigate Anas spiritually and release all his dirty secrets — Rev Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Isaac Owusu Bempah, has threatened to spiritually investigate and expose ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to Owusu Bempah, speaking after the premiere of Ken Agyapong’s ‘Who Watches the Watchman’, the MP has done a physical investigation and he’s now going to conduct his own spiritual investigation.

At the forecourt of Net 2 TV Wednesday night, Hon Kennedy Agyapong finally screened his much talked about documentary which he said would expose Anas.

After watching, Owusu Bempah, whom Anas plans to investigate, said he would also investigate Anas spiritually and spill out all his secrets which would shock Ghanaians to the core.