VIDEO: Injured goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott joins Black Stars camp in Doha

Injured goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was welcomed with open arms when he arrived at the Black Stars camp in Doha on Wednesday.

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku was the first to welcome the goalkeeper, followed by the Black Stars players and technical team.

Wollacott had a successful surgery on a fractured finger over the weekend, which cruelly ruled him out of the tournament.

The goalkeeper was crucial to Ghana's qualification and was devastated when it was confirmed that he would not be able to compete in his first World Cup.

The four-time African champions are feeling confident ahead of the Portugal clash after beating Switzerland 2-0 last week in a pre-World Cup friendly.