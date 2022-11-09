VIDEO: Jojo Wollacott inspires Charlton Athletic to penalty shootout victory in Carabao Cup

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was the hero on Tuesday as Charlton Athletic beat Stevenage on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Wollacott was crucial in the penalty shootout victory, as he made an important save to ensure that Charlton emerged victorious.

Charlton Athletic won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time. They have advanced to the round of 16 in the competition.

Wollacott, who is heading to Qatar with Black Stars, was the main man for Charlton, making 5 crucial saves and keeping the team alive in the tie.

He then went on to save the penultimate penalty to see the team through to the next round. This is the 2nd penalty shootout he has decided this season.

Watch highlights of the match below