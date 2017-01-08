VIDEO: Defender Jonathan Mensah scores amazing long-range goal in Black Stars pre-AFCON training

Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah scored an outstanding long-range goal from his own half during training at Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations training camp in Al Ain.

The goal was truly outstanding but fortunate as his intended pass beat the goalkeeper which drew massive applause from his team-mates.

The newly-signed Columbus Crew player's intended long pass was over hit but it ended in the opposing goal post.

This was filmed during an XI-a-side training match at their base.

Right-back Harrison Afful hailed his effort by posting on Instagram: ''When the favor of the Lord is on you @jomens25 your bad pass turns to be a goal ☝️ 🙏 bravo #Nkunzi #therock💪🏿 #jonak3k3 🇬🇭.''

