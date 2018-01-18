Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Jordan Ayew SCORES a worldie as Swansea progress in FA Cup

Published on: 18 January 2018
Jordan Ayew waiting to pull the trigger

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew opened the scoring for Swansea with a beautiful goal.

He danced past a number of Wolves defenders before beating keeper Will Norris.

The visitors levelled through Diogo Jota midway through the second half, but Wilfried Bony quickly responded to seal a 2-1 win.

It was Ayew's fourth goal in his last seven games to set the Swansea on the path to the fourth round.

Watch Jordan Ayew's super finish after a virtuoso performance:

