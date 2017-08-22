Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Video: Jordan Ayew scores beautiful goal and posts excellent performance in Swansea win over MK Dons

Published on: 22 August 2017
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew scored one and set up another in an excellent display on Tuesday night helping Swansea City to dispatch MK Dons in the Carabao Cup.

A strong Swansea side came from behind to beat MK Dons 4-1 as Leroy Fer grabbed a brace to send the Premier League side into the third round.

Southampton loanee Ryan Seager put the hosts ahead at stadium:mk with his first goal for the club, with Fer then heading home twice.

Tammy Abraham's maiden Swansea goal and a solo effort from Jordan Ayew sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory for Paul Clement's side, who now go into the hat for Thursday's draw.

Swansea continued to enjoy plenty of the ball after the break as Ayew's rasping shot was turned behind, with Fer putting the Premier League outfit ahead with his second header of the night.

Chelsea loanee Abraham grabbed his first Swansea strike, tapping in Ayew's cross, with the Ghana international scoring the best goal of the night to cap an impressive display.

Watch video of Ayew's goal below:

Watch video highlights of the entire match below

