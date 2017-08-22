Video: Jordan Ayew scores beautiful goal and posts excellent performance in Swansea win over MK Dons

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew scored one and set up another in an excellent display on Tuesday night helping Swansea City to dispatch MK Dons in the Carabao Cup.

A strong Swansea side came from behind to beat MK Dons 4-1 as Leroy Fer grabbed a brace to send the Premier League side into the third round.

Southampton loanee Ryan Seager put the hosts ahead at stadium:mk with his first goal for the club, with Fer then heading home twice.

Tammy Abraham's maiden Swansea goal and a solo effort from Jordan Ayew sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory for Paul Clement's side, who now go into the hat for Thursday's draw.

Swansea continued to enjoy plenty of the ball after the break as Ayew's rasping shot was turned behind, with Fer putting the Premier League outfit ahead with his second header of the night.

Chelsea loanee Abraham grabbed his first Swansea strike, tapping in Ayew's cross, with the Ghana international scoring the best goal of the night to cap an impressive display.

Watch video of Ayew's goal below:

Jordan Ayew caps off a great night for him as he makes it 4-1. Great run as always and a neat finish. Great to see him + Abraham scoring. pic.twitter.com/a9XiCmwNrQ — Inside SCFC (@InsideSCFC) August 22, 2017

Watch video highlights of the entire match below

Here's the goals as the #Swans eventually beat MK Dons 4-1 comfortably. Scare in the first half but they came back and won convincingly 👊 pic.twitter.com/uO7kKpPEes — Inside SCFC (@InsideSCFC) August 22, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)